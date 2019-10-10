German citizen removed from Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's "black list"

By Trend





Citizen of the Federal Republic of Germany, freelance journalist, Silvia Stöber addressed a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking for a removal of her name from the “List of foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

In her letter Silvia Stöber emphasized her respect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, as well as to the rules and regulations in force in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and also stressed that this visit in no way shall give a meaning of her disrespect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Silvia Stöber also underlined in her appeal that she was unaware of the consequences of the visit.

Appeal by Silvia Stöber was appropriately considered and the decision was made to remove their names from the mentioned list.



