By Trend





Azerbaijani parliament has made a decision to agree with the appointment of Ali Asadov as the prime minister of the country, Trend reports.

The decision reads that the Azerbaijani parliament, in accordance with the paragraph 9 of the article 95 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, has agreed with the appointment of Ali Asadov as prime minister on the basis of a proposal from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.