Int’l campaign titled "Karabakh is Azerbaijan and that’s that!" to be launched

By Trend





The Armenian officials led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have been recently making the provocative statements in connection with Azerbaijan’s indigenous, historical lands, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports Samaya Mammadova told Trend on October 4.

“Azerbaijan regards Armenia’s steps as destructive, aimed at maintaining the status quo,” she added.

She said that Armenia, by calling for the annexation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories, insults and humiliates the norms and principles of international law, the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act and the resolutions No. 822, 853, 874, 884 adopted by the UN Security Council, and also demonstrates total disrespect for the world community, in particular the organization responsible for resolving the conflict through negotiations.

“The statement by the Armenian prime minister that “Karabakh is part of Armenia and that’s that” August 5 in Khankendi city and the fact that he said “miatsum”, which means the accession of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, once again, no doubt, exposes Armenia and reveals that its main goal is nothing but occupation,” she added.

In response to Pashinyan’s statement saying that "Karabakh is part of Armenia and that’s that", Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that "Karabakh is historical, indigenous Azerbaijani land. So, Karabakh is Azerbaijan and that’s that!" at the plenary session of the 16th Annual Meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, the Russian Federation, on October 3.

In support for President Aliyev's statement, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Virtual Karabakh Information and Communication Technology Center will launch the International Youth Campaign entitled "Karabakh is Azerbaijan and that’s that!" on October 7, 2019.

The goal of the campaign is to mobilize young people, youth organizations and Azerbaijani youth receiving education and living abroad, in order to expose the false and deceitful statements of Armenian officials, in particular to once again bring to the world community the facts confirming that Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan, Mammadova noted.

As part of the campaign, using the hashtags #Karabakh #AllForKarabakh and #KarabakhIsAzerbaijan in the social networks Facebook and Twitter, historical documents and facts, documents, photos and videos adopted by international structures will be published in the official UN languages,” Mammadova said.