Int’l conference "Strong and authoritative advocacy – present challenges" kicks off in Baku

By Trend





International conference entitled "Strong and authoritative advocacy - the present challenges" has kicked off in Baku through the joint organization of the Azerbaijani Bar Association and the German Society for International Cooperation within the anniversary events in connection with the legal profession in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Oct. 4.

The representatives of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, MPs, chairmen and judges of the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court and other courts, heads and representatives of prosecution and justice bodies, heads and members of bar associations of Azerbaijan and more than 20 other countries, representatives of the Council of Europe, UN and other international organizations, as well as representatives of the state bodies and NGOs, the legal community attended the conference.

The speeches of the participants of the conference, which will be held in two sessions, will mainly concern organization of a lawyer's work, advocacy ethics and other issues in this sphere.

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues – Head of the Department of the Presidential Administration Fuad Alasgarov, Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Judicial Legal Council Fikrat Mammadov, Chairman of the Supreme Court Ramiz Rzayev, Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov, Country Director of the German Society for International Cooperation in Azerbaijan Sonia Fontaine, Head of the Legal Project for Azerbaijan of the German Society for International Cooperation, Thomas Herman made opening remarks.

During his speech, Alasgarov said that the amount paid to lawyers by the state in connection with rendering free legal assistance to low-income people tripled.



