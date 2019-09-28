Azerbaijani FM meets Slovak counterpart

By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Miroslav Laj?ák in the margins of the UNGA 74th session in New York, Trend reports referring to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The ministers noted the successful development of bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed various aspects of cooperation agenda. Minister Miroslav Laj?ák noted with satisfaction that the Embassy of the Slovak Republic will open in Azerbaijan very soon.

The ministers exchanged their views on the activities of the Slovak Republic in the capacity of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office and the upcoming Bratislava Ministerial meeting.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his colleague on the Non-Aligned Movement Summit to be held in Baku, preparatory works in the run-up of the summit, as well as the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Movement.

Giving broad information on the current settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the most recent meeting of the Foreign Ministers of both states with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in New York, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov emphasized that the irresponsible position and statements of the Armenian leadership seriously hinder the furthering of the negotiations.

The ministers also discussed the cooperation within international organizations and other issues of mutual interest.