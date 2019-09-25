Head of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh talks Yerevan’s attempts to harm negotiations

By Trend





The latest statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan showed yet again that Armenia is an aggressor country, the head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev told Trend while commenting on the notorious statement made on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Former US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Matthew Bryza said that Pashinyan’s statement that Karabakh belongs to Armenia means the end of negotiations. Pashinyan’s reproaches in response to Bryza’s statement clearly demonstrate the aggressive nature of the policy Armenia is pursuing. Pashinyan claims that he is the first Armenian leader who supports any option for the conflict’s resolution which is acceptable for Armenia on the one hand, and Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan on the other. This way, by ignoring the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh, he clearly shows that he is against the settlement of the conflict," Ganjaliyev said.

"My advice to Pashinyan would be to take a look at the OSCE Helsinki documents adopted in 1992 before accusing someone of ignorance regarding the conflict. If he was well acquainted with these documents, he would know that the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh are determined in them as parties interested in the settlement of the conflict. With his recent statements, Pashinyan showed that it was he, not Matthew Bryza, who was not informed about the conflict," Ganjaliyev believes.

He went on to add that Pashinyan should understand that the only way to resolve the conflict is the fair coexistence of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

"We have repeatedly expressed these thoughts and brought them to the attention of both international organizations and Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh," he said.

Ganjaliyev also said that his other advice is addressed to the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

"If the Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh are not ready to free themselves from the criminal junta regime and live together with the Azerbaijani community under the sovereignty of Azerbaijan, then their future will be a lot bleaker. The policy pursued by the Armenian leadership today does not promise happy future for Armenians living in Karabakh. The absurd statements of Nikol Pashinyan should be perceived as an attempt to deceive the uninformed Armenian community, which is in an information blockade," he added.

"Those who are really interested in peace and security, economic development and progress in the region should understand that without a peaceful resolution of the conflict and ensuring the restoration of the cohabitation of the two communities of Nagorno-Karabakh, this cannot be achieved. The sooner the Armenian leadership realizes this, the sooner justice, development and stability will be restored in the region,” Ganjaliyev said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.