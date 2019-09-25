Defense ministry dismisses rumors on destroyed Azerbaijani UAV

By Trend





Information in the Armenian media that an Azerbaijani UAV was allegedly shot down, is fake, Trend reports referring to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, all UAVs belonging to the Azerbaijani army are fully operational, there are no losses.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.