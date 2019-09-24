Azerbaijan, Argentine discuss bilateral ties

By Trend





Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Argentine Jorge Faurie within the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Trend reports on Sept. 23 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides expressed gratification with the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Argentina, exchanged views on the current situation of the Azerbaijan-Argentine bilateral relations and the issues of the cooperation agenda.

The ministers discussed the issues related to the strengthening of cooperation within international organizations.

The parties also underlined the importance of mutual visits of high-level officials between the two countries in terms of the development of relations.

Mammadyarov stressed that it would be a great pleasure to meet the delegation of Argentine within the Non-Aligned Movement Summit to be held on October 25-26 in Baku.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.