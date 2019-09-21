TODAY.AZ / Politics

Russian Foreign Ministry awards Azerbaijani deputy FM

20 September 2019 [17:26] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov, on the occasion of his 60th birthday, was awarded the badge of the Russian Foreign Ministry "For contribution to international cooperation", Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ambassador of the Russian Federation to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov arrived in Azerbaijan to give the award.

He read the letter from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov and noted that Deputy Minister Khalaf Khalafov made a significant contribution to strengthening multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

