Hungarian PM to visit Azerbaijan

By Trend





Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will visit Azerbaijan in mid-October, Hungary’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkenyi told Trend.

“Prime Minister Viktor Orban is planning to attend the Summit of the Turkic Council that will be in Baku on October 15. (Hungary became observer to the Turkic Council last year),” he said.

The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization, with the overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States. Its four founding member states are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.



The Turkic Council is committed to the purpose and principles of the Charter of the United Nations (UN) and other universally recognized principles and norms of international law, including sovereign equality, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of states, as well as the maintenance of international peace, security and development of good-neighbourly and friendly relations.



Turkic Council is an organization dedicated to strengthening peace and stability, promoting wide-ranging cooperation and disclosing the potential for common development among its member states. Although it brings together a particular group of countries, the organization does not take an exclusive approach. On the contrary, by promoting deeper relations and solidarity amongst Turkic speaking countries, it aims to serve as a new regional instrument for advancing international cooperation in Eurasian continent, particularly in Central Asia and Caucasus.