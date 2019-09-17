President Ilham Aliyev receives Georgian minister of economy and sustainable development [UPDATE]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava.

Natia Turnava extended Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia`s greetings to the head of state, Azertag reported.

The sides hailed the successful development of bilateral friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia in a variety of areas, and praised the expansion of the economic cooperation on various fronts.

They discussed the expansion of trade through diversification of the economy and opportunities to use the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway in order to increase the volume of transit freight transportation. The sides also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in the fields of energy, investment making, power engineering and tourism.

The head of state thanked for Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia`s greetings, and asked Natia Turnava to extend his greetings to the Georgian Prime Minister.







