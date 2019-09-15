TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Mexican counterpart

15 September 2019 [10:08] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of the United Mexican States.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national day of the United Mexican States, Independence Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“I believe that the development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Mexico will continue to serve the best interests of our peoples. On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavours, and the friendly people of Mexico everlasting peace and prosperity.”

