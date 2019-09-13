Parliament speaker: Azerbaijan becomes eyewitness of “double standards” approach

By Trend





Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Ogtay Asadov met with President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Liliane Maury Pasquier, who is in Azerbaijan on a visit, on Sept. 11 Trend reports.

Asadov greeted the guest and expressed confidence that her visit would give impetus to the further development of bilateral relations. He stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the expansion of comprehensive relations with PACE.

Asadov emphasized that Azerbaijan, which became a full member of the Council of Europe in January 2001, felt the support of the Council of Europe and its structures in the process of building a legal, democratic state.

“Over the past period, great work has been carried out towards mutual cooperation,” he said. “Unfortunately, sometimes, due to certain misunderstanding and biased actions of some MPs who lobby the interests of Armenians in the organization, we become eyewitnesses of double standards in some issues. We believe that such undesirable facts will be eliminated in the future. Normal conditions will be created for the exchange of views concerning the issues that could be the subject of discussion.”

Asadov added that the reforms are being carried out in the country in all spheres and a legislative framework reflecting the main principles of the European legal system has been formed in Azerbaijan.

"As a result of 65 pardon decrees and 11 acts of amnesty, 40,000 prisoners were released,” he said. “The pardon decree signed by the Azerbaijani president in March 2019 covered 431 people."

"Ethnic and religious tolerance reigns in the country. Mosques, churches, synagogues operate peacefully. We are interested in further expanding cooperation with PACE, as well as with all international organizations," he added.

Thanking for the sincere reception, Pasquier said that PACE is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan.

She stressed that the Azerbaijani MPs regularly take an active part in the work of the PACE’s structural departments and its events, express attitude to the issues which are being discussed and put forward interesting and important proposals.

The guest expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Azerbaijani parliament for the conditions created for the representatives of the organization.

During the conversation, the views on the issues of interest to the parties were exchanged.

Chairman of the Committee on International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations of the Azerbaijani parliament, head of the permanent delegation of Azerbaijan to PACE Samad Seyidov, Head of the Azerbaijani parliament’s office Safa Mirzoyev and other officials also attended the meeting.