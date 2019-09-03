Combat helicopters used in "TurAz Qartali - 2019" exercises [PHOTO/VIDEO]

Trend:

The "TurAz Qartali - 2019" Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey are underway today, Trend reports on Sept. 3 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Mi-35, Mi-17, “Sikorsky” UH-70, CH-47 “Chinook”, and ATTACK/AH-1W helicopters are involved in the exercises.

TurAz Qartal?-2019 joint flight-tactical exercises of Azerbaijan and Turkey kicked off on Sept. 2 in accordance with the annual plan of military cooperation between two countries.

The exercises involve up to 30 aircraft of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, including aircraft MiG-29, F-16, Su-25 and “Kasa” P-235, and helicopters Mi-35, Mi-17, “Sikorsky” UH-70, CH-47 “Chinook”, and ATTACK/AH-1W.

During the exercises, tasks on planning joint activities of the aviation assets of Air Force of Azerbaijan, and Air Force, Naval Forces and Land Forces of Turkey, studying the possibilities of interoperability and combat coordination in conducting operations, implementing search and rescue operations, destroying ground targets by delivering airstrikes, as well as other tasks will be fulfilled.

The exercises will last until September 16.