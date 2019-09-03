Armenia’s any step to “consolidate” results of occupation - contrary to int’l law

Trend:

The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has spread an appeal in connection with the "Independence Day", marked by an illegal criminal regime in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

"According to the information spread in the Armenian media, on September 2, the illegal criminal regime under the pretext of "Independence Day" held provocative events again, which once again testify that Armenia and its criminal regime are not interested in peaceful settlement of the conflict [the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] and do not miss any opportunity to disrupt the negotiations,” the Azerbaijani community said.

The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan said that the fictitious "independence" obtained through the policy of ethnic cleansing and the blood of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis expelled from Nagorno-Karabakh region and the occupied territories does not promise any future.

According to the appeal, the holding of “Independence Day” in a situation when international organizations and the world community condemns the Armenian aggression means that it is in a hopeless situation.

“Armenia lags behind other regional countries economically, politically due to its aggressive policy,” the Azerbaijani community said. “Moreover, while deceiving the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia continues to use the latter for its insidious policy.”

“The Armenian community must free itself from this deceitful and a false "matrix" and together with the Azerbaijani community, take a step to restore peace within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani community added.

According to the appeal of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the world community is well aware of Azerbaijan’s fair and constructive position in negotiations to resolve the conflict and the steps being taken by Armenia.

“Armenia and in particular the criminal junta’s regime must assess the situation and draw conclusions, understand that they are responsible for rash steps,” the Azerbaijani community added.

“Armenia’s any step to “consolidate” the results of the occupation is contrary to the international law and is useless,” the Azerbaijani community stressed. “After the restoration of the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and the return of hundreds thousands of Azerbaijanis, the peaceful coexistence of two communities may be discussed.”

In conclusion, the Azerbaijani community urged the Armenian community to get rid of the control of the illegal criminal regime in which they live as soon as possible.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.