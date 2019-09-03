Ukrainian expert: Restrictive measures may be imposed on Armenia [EXCLUSIVE]

By Azernews

By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Armenia, who occupied Azerbaijani lands and carried out ethnic cleansing of the indigenous Azerbaijani population of Nagorno-Karabakh, continues to demonstrate a lack of desire to negotiate on the future fate of the long-standing conflict, and instead, continues provocations on the front line.

Restrictive measures may be imposed on Armenia in the future, Ukrainian political analyst Vitaly Kryukov said in an interview with Azernews.

For this, he added, it is necessary to consistently record all facts of human rights violations by the Armenian side.

Kryukov considers that the persons injured during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must file claims with the European Court of Human Rights. Each satisfied claim of this kind would be a precedent that could be further referred to in any international negotiations, he emphasized.

"Azerbaijan can independently impose sanctions on certain officials in Armenia, and then call on other states to repeat this step, using international human rights organizations as a means of pressure," he suggested.

Speaking about the latest aggravation of the situation on the front line, the analyst said that Yerevan wants to put an image of aggressor on Baku by filing a complaint to the OSCE about the alleged lack of warning from the Azerbaijani side about the joint exercises with Turkey, as well as the death of an Armenian soldier on the front line.

"Armenia’s plan failed because the OSCE did not respond to this, and peaceful exercises do not interest the organization at all,” he said.

Kryukov noted that OSCE activities are beneficial because in the presence of OSCE employees, the separatists in the occupied Azerbaijani lands do not behave as brazenly as usual.

He also mentioned that over the 16 months since the coup in Armenia, the rating of people’s support to Pashinyan began to decline and there are no new supporters of the Armenian PM.

He said that due to the lack of positive economic results during the reign of Pashinyan, even people who have supported him since the revolution began to turn away. Kryukov pointed out that in such a situation, heads of state try to rely on the standard administrative resource, primarily the army.