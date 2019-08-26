MFA: Azerbaijan does not recognize so-called "presidential elections" held in Georgia's Abkhazia region

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reaffirms its support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and does not recognize the so-called “presidential elections” held on Aug. 25, 2019 in the Abkhazia region of Georgia, as well as its results.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry believes it is necessary to continue negotiations for peaceful settlement of Abkhazia issue in compliance with the norms and principles of international law.