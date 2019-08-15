National military seamen win Sea Cup - 2019

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijani military seamen became winners of the Sea Cup - 2019 contest, which has been held in Azerbaijan’s water area of the Caspian Sea as part of the International Army Games - 2019.

During the contest, the ship crews from Azebaijan, Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan fulfilled various exercises in such stages as "Artillery firings", "Ship damage control and rescue training" and "Maritime training".

According to the results of the contest, the Azerbaijani team with 212 points took the first place, the Russian team with 186 points – the second place, the Kazakhstan team with 142 points – the third place, and the Iranian team with 136 points became the fourth.

The press conference, held in connection with the completion of the Sea Cup - 2019, was attended by the heads of delegations of the participating countries, members of the Board of Referees, as well as local and foreign journalists.

The press conference gave a detailed information about the conditions created for organizing and conducting the contest at a high level and in conditions of transparency, the activity of technical support groups, the work of the referees, as well as the results demonstrated by the teams of participating countries during the stages and episodes of the contest.

The head of the Azerbaijani delegation, captain of the first rank Subhan Bakirov said that the Sea Cup - 2019 international competition was held at a high level.

“The delegations of Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Iran took part in the competition, which consisted of three stages. Despite the fact that the competition was intense, friendship won ultimately. At the training camp, we held exchange of experience related to further joint activities,” he said.

The head of the Russian delegation, captain of the first rank Sergey Yekimov thanked the organizers for the excellent conditions created for the competition and noted that the military competitions were difficult and intense.

“Azerbaijani sailors showed the highest class,” he noted.

The Kazakh team leader, captain of the first rank Kanat Niyazbekov noted that the Azerbaijani sailors showed brilliant skills, proving that their first place is their well-deserved victory.

In turn, Huseyn Hasani, the head of the Iranian team, stated that his team was glad to again participate in this competition.

“First of all, I congratulate Azerbaijan on the victory. We are very happy to be here, as these competitions allow us to exchange experiences. Such events between the Caspian littoral states are very useful and contribute to the development of a common cultural experience, partnership and friendship between the participating countries,” he pointed out.

Along with the Sea Cup – 2019, within the International Army Games – 2019, Azerbaijani military crews compete in such contests as Tank Biathlon and Field Kitchen in Russia, Masters of Artillery in Kazakhstan, Sniper Frontier in Belarus and Military Medical Relay Race in Uzbekistan.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces consist of four branches: the Land Forces, the Air and Air Defense Force and the Navy. Each of them is equipped with new high-quality weapons both of domestic and foreign production.

Presently, Azerbaijan cooperates with such countries as Turkey, Israel, Russia, etc. in terms of purchasing the weaponry. At the same time, there are 28 military factories operating in the country, which consistently increase the volume of production.

Over the years, the national army has gone through numerous improvements, which resulted in the present Azerbaijani Armed Forces being one of the strongest and most highly disciplined armies in the world and the leading one in the region.

In its latest report, the Global Firepower survey center, which conducts the constant monitoring of the armies worldwide, put Azerbaijan among the first 52 strongest armies of the world.







