President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on Eid al-Adha

By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on Eid al-Adha.

"Dear compatriots! I sincerely congratulate you and all our compatriots living in different parts of the world on the occasion of the holy Eid al-Adha and wish you all the best.

Eid al-Adha as one of the main holidays of Islam, which was chosen by Allah as the path of truth for humanity, embodies spiritual unity, solidarity, kindness and tolerance. It reflects a person’s ability to choose the right position at the most difficult moments and the readiness for any self-sacrifice in the name of higher goals.

Our people have been historically attached to Islam and its progressive traditions. We have preserved these values for centuries, and our country has become one of the cultural centers of Islamic civilization. In Azerbaijan, all religious holidays, including the Eid al-Adha ceremonies, are held every year with great festivities and a high spiritual mood. On these days, prayers are offered in the name of the progress of our state and the welfare and well-being of our people. Charity work is carried out and the blessed memory of our martyrs is revered. I do hope that all your good intentions, prayers and wishes will become a reality and the Almighty will always be merciful to our people.

Dear sisters and brothers!

Let me once again convey to each of you my sincere congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. May Allah accept your sacrifices. May this blessed holiday bring happiness to your families and prosperity to your homes.

Happy Eid al-Adha!," reads the congratulation of the head of state.