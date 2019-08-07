Azerbaijani President, First Lady attend opening of new administrative building of Pirallahi District Executive Authority

By Trend





President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a new administrative building of Pirallahi District Executive Authority, Trend reports on Aug. 7 referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva also attended the opening of the newly built Youth Center, the inauguration of the newly built “Mirvari” Park Complex, and the opening of a new administrative building of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Pirallahi district branch.

President and First Lady also attended the opening of the Narakand fish farm and viewed conditions created in the apartments of a new residential complex being constructed for the inhabitants of the unfit buildings in Pirallahi district.



