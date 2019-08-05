Turkish servicemen visit Azerbaijan

By Trend





A group of Turkish military personnel with family members have visited Azerbaijan in accordance with the agreement between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on the organization of social and cultural visits of the military personnel, Trend reports on Aug. 5 referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During their stay, tours were organized for the Turkish servicemen and their families to Baku, Ganja, Shamkir, Ismayilli and Shaki cities to intensify historical friendship, cooperation and strengthen ties between the two countries.

The guests got acquainted with the Azerbaijani ancient history, rich cultural heritage, and customs, and tasted Azerbaijani dishes and sweets.







