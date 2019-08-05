FM: Turkey will always support Azerbaijan in all spheres

By Trend





Turkey will always support Azerbaijan in all spheres, including the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the 11th conference of the country's ambassadors in Ankara, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Cavusoglu noted that Azerbaijan is a brotherly country for Turkey.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions.