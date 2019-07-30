President Aliyev congratulates King of Morocco

By Trend





Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national day of the Kingdom of Morocco, Throne Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“I believe that relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Morocco will continue to develop and expand in line with the will of our peoples. On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Morocco everlasting peace and prosperity.”