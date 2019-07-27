Azerbaijan's military truck hit by sniper fire from Armenian side

By Trend

Armenia made another provocation, violating the ceasefire regime on the line of contact of the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Trend reports on July 27 referring to the Azerbaijani State Border Service.

The Azerbaijani State Border Service made the statement in connection with the information spread by the Armenian media about the violation of the ceasefire regime on the line of contact of troops on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

The Armenian snipers opened fire at the Kamaz military truck behind the Azerbaijani positions, the bullet hit the windshield of the truck.

Sniper fire was suppressed by return fire.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.



