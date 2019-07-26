Support of Azerbaijan’s position expressed in final document of conference of NAM Council of Ministers

By Trend





The unequivocal support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized borders has been once again expressed in the final document adopted by the latest conference of the Council of Ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The conference was held in the capital of Venezuela, Caracas on July 21, 2019. Venezuela currently chairs the NAM.

The delegation of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry attended the event. Along with other issues on the agenda, the issues related to the preparation for the 18th NAM summit, to be held in Baku on October 21-26, were discussed.

A final document reflecting many issues on international peace, security and socio-economic development related to the NAM goals and principles was adopted at the conference.

The final document of the Council of Ministers of the NAM member-states has included the item in which Azerbaijan’s position is supported. The ministers confirmed that despite the resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council, the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan remains unresolved and continues to pose a threat to the international and regional peace and security.

According to this item, the ministers of the NAM countries reaffirmed the importance of the principle of non-use of force, reflected in the UN Charter, and called on the parties to continue to search for a solution to the conflict through the negotiations within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The unequivocal support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized borders, and call for the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict on the basis of these principles have been expressed in all documents adopted by NAM since 2012.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.