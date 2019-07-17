Lina Vaitkeviciene: New EU-Azerbaijan deal to help bring partnership to higher level

By Trend





Talking about EU-Azerbaijan relations, I would like to use the words of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev: "The relations between the EU and Azerbaijan are based on good spirit, on spirit of partnership and mutual support," Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency Lina Vaitkeviciene said, Trend reports.

Vaitkeviciene made the remarks as part of the video project entitled "PREZIDENT. Musteqillik. Tehlukesizlik. Rifah".

The EU and Azerbaijan come closer to each other every year in many areas: politics, business, and culture, she said.

“It is because Azerbaijan turned into one of the international transportation hubs which connect Europe and Asia,” she noted. “It was done by taking advantage of country’s geographical location and investing into infrastructure and transportation sector. Of course, the Southern Gas Corridor should be mentioned as well. It quite literally connects EU and Azerbaijan.”

Talking about future perspectives, she said that a lot of steps were done.

“In 2018, priorities for EU-Azerbaijan partnership were adopted, and the negotiations on a Common Aviation Area agreement, as well as on the new EU-Azerbaijan agreement, are close to completion,” she added. “EU-Azerbaijan economies will profit from them, and political, business and cultural relations will be even deeper. This positive impulse should bring EU-Azerbaijan partnership to a higher level and of course, people of both parties will benefit directly.”



