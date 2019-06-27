Day of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces celebrated in Pakistan

By Trend





The Joint Staff Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Pakistan organized an official event on the occasion of the Day of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces celebrated June 26, the Pakistani Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

The event was attended by diplomats, high-ranking military officers.

A video footage about the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, the consequences of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as about the Azerbaijan-Pakistan bilateral military cooperation was shown at the event.

Defense Attaché of Azerbaijan in Pakistan, Colonel Mehman Novruzov greeting the guests, spoke about the history of the creation and development of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the current state and prospects of bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

He noted that the Azerbaijani army, equipped with modern weapons and having highly qualified personnel is the strongest in the South Caucasus. Colonel Mehman Novruzov noted the high level of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries - Azerbaijan and Pakistan, and expressed confidence that these relations will continue to develop. He said that joint exercises of the Azerbaijani and Pakistani special forces will be held in the near future.

Director General Logistics of the Joint Staff Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, Air Vice Marshal Irfan Zaka conveyed congratulations from the chairman of the Joint Staff Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Pakistan on the occasion of the Day of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Alizade spoke about the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan after the restoration of independence of Azerbaijan.

He said that President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev pays special attention to the development of relations with Pakistan. The ambassador noted that Pakistan and Azerbaijan support each other in all international organizations and in all forums.

Alizade expressed gratitude to the chairman and staff of the Joint Staff Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, noting that holding this event on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan is another manifestation of friendship and fraternity, strong cooperation between the two countries.



