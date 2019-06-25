Azerbaijan, Turkey sign protocol on intention in field of public services

By Trend





Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations (ASAN) Ulvi Mehdiyev signed a letter of intent with Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, and Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, Trend reports from the UN Public Service Forum, which is held in Baku on June 24-26.

“The parties will cooperate in the sphere of rendering public services, as well as in the field of e-government,” he said. “The cooperation between the two countries will assist other countries in sharing experience in rendering public services.”

The opportunities of partner organizations are planned to be expanded within the protocol. Moreover, human capacity building will be ensured through expert consultations and technical assistance, training programs, specialized courses and other tools.

The parties stressed the importance of the document amid expansion of cooperation and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.