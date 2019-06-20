Azerbaijani minister: Military personnel must be educated in spirit of love for Motherland

By Trend





Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with graduates of the Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev, the War College of the Armed Forces and the Military Medical Faculty of the Azerbaijan Medical University, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on June 19.

The leadership of the defense ministry laid flowers to the monument of national leader Heydar Aliyev erected in the territory of the Military Academy and paid tribute to the memory of the Great Leader.

The memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of the Motherland was honoured by observing a minute of silence and then the National Anthem was performed.

While congratulating graduates who successfully completed training and received the military rank of “lieutenant”, the minister stressed that every officer of the Azerbaijan Army should become a personal example for the military collective he leads, and be loyal to the state. He should serve with a feeling of love for the Motherland and the land, as well as hatred of the enemy.

While touching upon the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army on the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the minister also spoke about the important work carried out in the field of military capability development and the upcoming important tasks in combat and moral-psychological training of military personnel.

The minister stressed that the opening of new military camps, the provision with service apartments and apartments of permanent residence to improve the social conditions of military personnel are also the priority areas of Azerbaijan’s policy.

The minister gave graduates his recommendations and wished them success.

“Every officer must be faithful to the ideology of Azerbaijanism, treat the military personnel with respect and care, and form a healthy environment in the place of service,” he said. “You have been honored with the responsible and honorary name of the officer, and therefore each of you must recognize this responsibility and serve faithfully.”

“You must mobilize your knowledge and skills to develop the combat capability of our army,” Hasanov added.

“The development of the Azerbaijani economy, the compliance of our army with modern requirements, its provision with weapons and military equipment that meet international standards, a high level of fighting spirit and the moral-psychological state of servicemen are the result of the attention and care of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev,” he said.

“You should also contribute to the development of the Azerbaijan Army with your exemplary service, and must serve for our country and statehood guided by the slogan "Service to the Motherland, the people, and the state is the meaning of our life",” Hasanov said.

The minister has shared his professional experience with graduates and stressed that the officer should always be exemplary for everybody due to behavior, high qualities of education, discipline, patriotism, adherence to national and moral values, and exemplary service should justify the high trust of the president and the people, as well as reliably protect the homeland and people.



