TurkPA: Azerbaijani First VP at forefront of gender equality movement in world

By Trend





Azerbaijani First Vice-President, UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva is at the forefront of the gender equality movement in the world and contributes to this sphere by her versatile activity, Altynbek Mamayusupov, secretary general of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking states (TurkPA), said.

Mamayusupov made the remarks at the international conference on “Role of women of the Turkic world in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals” in Baku, Trend reports on June 14.

“Azerbaijan, a century earlier and before many Western countries, was a country that granted women the right to vote,” he said. "Today, the role of women in public and state life is evident in all Turkic-speaking countries.”

“TurkPA member-states are active in the issues related to the sustainable development,” Mamayusupov said. “A regulatory framework on gender equality has been created in these countries."

“There are still cases of violence against women,” he added. “The steps are being taken to prevent such phenomena.”