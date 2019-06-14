Azerbaijani FM receives outgoing Chinese ambassador

By Trend





Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Azerbaijan Wei Jinghua upon the end of his diplomatic term, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged the views on the existing bilateral relations, including cooperation in political, economic, trade, tourism and other fields, at the same time underlined the great potential for further development of bilateral ties.

Ambassador Wei Jinghua noted that he spared no efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and China during his tenure.

He emphasized that the high level mutual contacts between the two states, including the recent working visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev to the People's Republic of China and his meeting with Chairman of the People's Republic of China His Excellency Mr. Xi Jinping, as well as the recent official visit of Mr. Wang Yi, Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan, contributed to further expanding the bilateral relations.

Ambassador Wei Jinghua reiterated China’s position on respecting Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.

Mammadyarov thanked Ambassador Wei Jinghua for his contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani minister underlined the successful development of bilateral ties and referred to the recent mutual exchange of visits as an important impetus to further deepening of the relationships.

The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan welcomes China’s principled position based on norms and principles of international law, especially on respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of states.

Mammadyarov wished Ambassador Wei Jinghua every success in his future endeavours.