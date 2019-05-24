MP: Azerbaijan honors memory of ADR founders with great respect

By Trend





Azerbaijan honors the memory of founders of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) with great respect, and they should never be forgotten, Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Bahar Muradova said, Trend reports on May 24.

She was speaking at a meeting with members of the Youth Association of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP).

Muradova noted that even in emigration, the founders of ADR did not lose confidence that Azerbaijan would become independent. She stressed that it is necessary to continue to cherish and preserve the heritage of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.