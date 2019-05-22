UNHCR rep: there are 1,125 foreign migrants in Azerbaijan

By Trend





According to the information from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), there are 1,125 foreign migrants in Azerbaijan, Elsever Agayev, Adviser on Foreign Relations at the Office of the UNHCR in Azerbaijan told Trend on May 22.

He said that more than half of those with migrant status are 636 citizens of Afghanistan, followed by 388 citizens of Russia of Chechen nationality.

"Azerbaijan also has 44 migrants who are Iranian citizens, 15 people each from Pakistan and Syria, one Turkish citizen and 26 citizens of other countries," said Agayev.

He noted that in addition to persons with the status of a migrant, 886 people claiming the need for international care and guardianship are registered by the Office.

"Of these, 547 are citizens of Afghanistan, 135 are from Pakistan, 37 are from Turkey, 35 are from Syria, 30 from Russia, 25 from Iran and 77 are citizens of other countries," he added.