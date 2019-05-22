Cuban president, King of Belgians congratulate Azerbaijani president

By Trend





President of the Councils of State and Ministers of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“I am very pleased to express to you our cordial congratulations on the occasion of celebrating the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Diaz-Canel Bermudez said. “Please receive assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.”

King of the Belgians Philippe also congratulated President Aliyev.

“I extend my congratulations and best wishes for the well-being and prosperity to Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day,” he said.