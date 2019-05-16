Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart, people on Ramadan

By Trend





On May 15, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the month of Ramadan, and wished the head of state and the people of Azerbaijan prosperity.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the attention and congratulations, and congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Turkey on the occasion of the holiday and extended his best wishes to the Turkish President and people.

During the conversation, the heads of state expressed confidence that friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue to develop successfully in all areas.