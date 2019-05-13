Leyla Aliyeva attends opening ceremony of another redeveloped yard [PHOTO]

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A yard has been redeveloped in area with residents of 2,000 on Bahruz Nuriyev Street and Gara Garayev Avenue, Nizami district, under "Our Yard" project.

This is the 23rd yard in the Nizami district, redeveloped as part of the project. Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, the project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote healthy lifestyle.

Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony and a tree-planting campaign.

All opportunities are provided for people with disabilities in order to create favorable conditions for the development of children of all age groups. For an effective leisure activities for young people, there is a mini-football field, two chess playgrounds, a children's playground, sports facilities, ten pavilions and benches.

The main goal in creating such sites is to ensure a healthy lifestyle for young people, to strengthen their health, to effectively organize leisure activities, including creating the habit of regular exercise.

Redevelopment activities covered the installation of entertainment facilities for children, construction of a football pitch, outdoor gym and chess areas.

The opening ceremony also featured planting nearly 100 trees.

"Our Yard" project is envisaged in all Baku districts. In this regard, please submit to the IDEA Public Association information and recommendations on courtyards in need of improvement.







