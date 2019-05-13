MFA: Armenia tries to cover up its aggressive policy with "democracy"

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Constantly tense situation and real threat of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalation, as well as Yerevan’s refusal to withdraw its armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan makes impossible developing a stable democracy in Armenia.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is trying to cover up the aggressive and occupation policy of Armenia by talks about "democracy," spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said on May 13.

She was commenting on Mnatsakanyan’s recent interview with Armenian media, where he, speaking about the participation of the Armenian government in the Karabakh conflict settlement, which has not yet found its solution, said that there is a "democratic system" that operates in accordance with "democratic rules".

Commenting on the Armenian FM’s statement, Abdullayeva said that from Mnatsakanyan’s interview it becomes clear that his words are addressed mainly to the Armenian public.

She noted that speaking vaguely about democratic tendencies, he apparently tries to cover up the aggressive and occupational policy of Armenia with "democracy".

"Discussions about the “democratic system and rules” from an Armenian official representative, a country which, having occupying Azerbaijani territories, carried out ethnic cleansing by breaking norms and principles of international law, violates the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act provisions, the UN Security Council resolutions, are false and ridiculous," she stated.

The spokesperson stressed that what Mnatsakanyan said about the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict shows that Yerevan is far from showing respect for the international law principles.

She added that first of all, Armenia disrespects the territorial integrity of states within internationally recognized borders, the intention to establish normal relations with its neighbors, which provides for the rejection of aggression and occupation policy that has lasted for decades.

"If the Armenian foreign minister is really interested in building democracy, the prosperity of his people and security and the progress of the region, the Armenian armed forces should be immediately withdrawn from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, and there should be no obstacles for the return of IDPs to their homes," Abdullayeva noted.

Only after that will it be possible to talk about human values, democracy and human life importance, she concluded.

Nagorno-Karabakh is recognized as an integral part of Azerbaijan demanding the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of all occupation forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, according to the resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council.

Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.