MP: Armenian leadership’s trip to occupied Shusha - gross violation of int’l law

By Trend





The trip of the Armenian leadership headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia is a gross violation of the norms of the international law, Azerbaijani MP Rauf Aliyev told Trend on May 10.

He stressed that this is contrary to the principles of the existing negotiation process.

Aliyev reminded that there is a difficult socio-economic situation in Armenia.

"The current authorities and the former leadership continue to confront each other,” he said. “Pashinyan ordered to arrest most of his political opponents. Despite the current deplorable situation in Armenia, the opposition continues to demonstrate the unity with the authorities on national issues, in particular, on the Karabakh issue, to the world. The Armenian leadership solemnly celebrated the day of the occupation of Shusha city, which is considered a symbol of Karabakh."

The MP said that the territories occupied by Armenians are the Azerbaijani ancient historical lands.

“How can one forget about the hundreds of Azerbaijani sons who are in captivity in Armenia? This can not be treated indifferently,” he said. “Everyone must contribute to the rapid settlement of this conflict. First of all, those who are now in opposition, those who are organizing campaigns abroad against the current authorities must understand that Azerbaijan is the motherland of all Azerbaijanis.”

Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan has become one of the fastest developing countries in the world thanks to the balanced policy pursued under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Azerbaijan’s image is growing steadily,” he said. “Today it is necessary to forget about disagreements and unite around the president to achieve the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is the main issue for Azerbaijan. It is necessary to liberate the Azerbaijani lands from occupation. This is the sacred duty of every Azerbaijani who lives in the world."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.