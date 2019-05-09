Russian MFA: No manifestations of neo-nazism, racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Azerbaijan adheres to an approach consolidated with the Russian Federation in terms of preserving the historical memory of the role of the Soviet people in the victory over Nazism, countering attempts to falsify the history of the World War II and the glorification of Nazism, said the Russian Foreign Ministry’s report entitled "On the situation with the glorification of Nazism, the spread of neo-nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance", Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan voted in favor of the resolution of the UN General Assembly "Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance" in 2018,” the report said.

“There are virtually no manifestations of neo-nazism, racism, racial discrimination and xenophobia in Azerbaijan,” the report said. “The Azerbaijani leadership positions its country as a tolerant country for the representatives of various nations and religions."

“Committing a crime on the basis of national, racial, religious hatred according to the Azerbaijani Criminal Code is considered as an aggravating circumstance in sentencing,” the report said.

"The Azerbaijani Criminal Code also includes the articles envisaging punishment for the actions aimed at the complete or partial destruction of a national, ethnic, racial or religious group by killing members of this group (Article 103); prosecuting any group or organization upon political, racial, national, ethnic, cultural, religious reasons (Article 109), acts committed with the aim of organizing and ensuring the superiority of one racial group to oppress another racial group (Article 111); violation of equality of citizens depending on race, nationality, attitude to religion, language, gender, origin (Article 154), actions aimed at inciting national, racial, social or religious hatred and enmity, humiliation of national dignity, actions aimed at restriction of the rights of citizens or the establishment of superiority of citizens on the basis of their national or racial, social affiliation, attitude to religion (Article 283)," the report said.