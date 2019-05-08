Azerbaijan's Embassy clears rumors about alleged Armenian provocation at Moscow State University

By Trend





Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia prevented an Armenian provocation at Moscow State University, Trend reports referring to the embassy.

According to the embassy report, in recent days, information on the holding of meeting with the so-called “fedayeens of the Karabakh war” dedicated to so-called "the liberation day of Shusha" by the Armenian student association of the Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov (MSU) was posted on some social networks.

"In this regard, the embassy turned to the Moscow State University and, a clear answer was received about the non-involvement of the respected university in this event, as well as the generally unacceptability of such events within the walls of Moscow State University. At the same time, taking into account the embassy’s concern in this matter, the management of the Moscow State University held a corresponding meeting with the organizers of the event, as a result of which information about the event was removed from social networks," the embassy noted.

The embassy expresses gratitude to all representatives of the Azerbaijani public in Russia for expressing their civic position.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.