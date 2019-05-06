TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Aliyev expresses condolences to President Putin

06 May 2019 [12:43] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a passenger plane made an emergency landing at the Sheremetyevo airport.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who died, and the whole people of Russia, and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery."

