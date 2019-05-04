Montenegro supports Azerbaijan’s commitment to intercultural interaction - Minister

By Trend

Montenegro highly appreciates and supports Azerbaijan’s commitment to the concept of intercultural interaction, Aleksandar Bogdanovi?, Minister of Culture of Montenegro, said at the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Trend reports.

The Minister noted that Montenegro has always acted based on the principles of multiculturalism and diversity and that the country government has promoted these principles, trying to improve the cultural policy and the concept of intercultural dialogue in the region and around the world.

“Diversity of cultures is an important factor that allows nations to express and share opinions. The policy, which is based on these principles, supports a continuous flow of ideas, while the obstacles that hinder strengthening intercultural dialogue demonstrate the need to give impetus to the promotion of these principles in different social contexts. The target group that we must recognize and focus on for promoting intercultural dialogue is the youth. Young people are a factor of force in any society. In the history of Montenegro, the factor of intercultural dialogue was maintained as a basic condition for political interaction and the creation of a foundation for preserving the cultural heritage," Bogdanovi? said.

The Minister noted that multiculturalism is one of the priorities of the state policy of Montenegro and its principles are reflected in the national strategic program for 2016-2020.

"We believe that all countries should work together towards strengthening intercultural dialogue, and we highly appreciate and express our support to Azerbaijan demonstrating its adherence to the ideas of intercultural interaction. We must move in one direction to support the projects of UNESCO, the Council of Europe and other leading international organizations," the minister said.

He also noted that the Baku once again provided a platform for a wide exchange of views and important discussions focused on serious problems and issues in today's international agenda.

The 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue under the motto "Building dialogue into action against discrimination, inequality and violent conflict" has concluded its work in Baku on May 3.

The forum, which has been held on May 2-3 in Baku, hosted more than 20 events with the participation of high-ranking officials from over 105 countries and more than 35 international organizations. The event has been broadcast by the UN on its official website.

The event has been organized by the Azerbaijani government and the Ministry of Culture, and the partners are UNESCO, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the World Tourism Organization, the Council of Europe and ISESCO.

During the event, exhibitions and music programs have been organized for guests.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana Shirley Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay Rodolfo Nin Novoa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gambia Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Culture of Montenegro Aleksandar Bogdanovic, Minister of Culture of Mali Ramatoulaye Diallo, Minister of Culture of Algeria Meriem Merdaci, Head of Organization for Culture and Islamic Relations of Iran Abouzar Ebrahimi Torkaman, Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Zhamankulov, Minister of Information and Youth Affairs of Kuwait Mohammad Aljabri, Minister of Internal Affairs of Montenegro Mevludin Nuhodzic and Minister of Education of Myanmar Myo Thein Gyi have participated in the forum.