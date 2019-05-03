Customs checkpoint “Red Bridge” on Azerbaijan-Georgia border operating in normal mode

By Trend





The problem that occurred at the customs checkpoint “Red Bridge” on the Azerbaijani-Georgian border has been resolved, Trend reports with reference to the Press and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee (SCC).

On May 2, from 19:35 (GMT +4), there was temporary restriction on the passage of people and vehicles through the customs checkpoint on the border with Georgia. This was due to malfunction in the system regulating border crossing processes on the side of Georgia.

“By 23:30 on May 2, the problems were resolved, and the border crossing regime was fully restored,” the SCC said. “The customs checkpoint “Red Bridge” is currently operating in normal mode.”