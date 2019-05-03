Sessions underway within World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku

The 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue under the motto "Building dialogue into action against discrimination, inequality and violent conflict" is underway in Baku on May 3, Trend reports.

The second high-level meeting of international organizations and ministers is planned to be held within the forum to prepare a common roadmap for the organizations representing the public, private and other sectors, create an inclusive and sustainable society by promoting an intercultural dialogue, establish partnership among political, economic, financial, military, humanitarian and social organizations.

At the same time, the plenary and intermediate sessions are being held. These sessions cover such topics as “Academic Forum: Interreligious Dialogue and Management of Religious Diversity”, “Diversity Management: Multi-Level and Multilateral Cooperation”, “Education in the spirit of Global Citizenship: Inculcating a Culture of Peace”, "Role of the Great Silk Road in establishing a dialogue among Turkic-speaking countries" and others.

Exhibitions, music programs have been organized for the guests during the event.

The forum plays an important role in the work being carried out to achieve peace and equality, mutual trust and mutual understanding worldwide.

The 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue under the motto "Building dialogue into action against discrimination, inequality and violent conflict" kicked off in Baku on May 2.

The event has been organized by the Azerbaijani government together with UNESCO, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the World Tourism Organization, the Council of Europe and ISESCO.

The high-ranking officials from over 100 countries and more than 30 international organizations are participating in the event.