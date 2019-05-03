UNESCO: Baku Forum opens up great opportunities for fruitful discussions on challenges

By Trend





The 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue which is being held under the motto "Building dialogue into action against discrimination, inequality and violent conflict” opens up great opportunities for fruitful discussions on the challenges facing the world, Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences at UNESCO Nada Al-Nashif said.

Al-Nashif made the remarks during the panel discussions held by the international organizations in Baku on May 2, Trend reports.

She stressed that today it is necessary to promote peace and security, therefore, dialogue and partnership play an important role in ensuring peace and security.

“Today the world needs broader dialogue and partnership,” Al-Nashif said. “From this point of view, the Baku Forum opens up great opportunities for holding fruitful discussions. The well-known experts gather, share experience and useful opinions."

The forum, which is being held May 2-3 in Baku, hosts more than 20 events with the participation of high-ranking officials from over 105 countries and more than 35 international organizations. The event is broadcasted by the UN on its official website.

The event has been organized by the Azerbaijani government and the Ministry of Culture, and the partners are UNESCO, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the World Tourism Organization, the Council of Europe and ISESCO.

During the event, exhibitions, music programs will be organized for guests.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana Shirley Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay Rodolfo Nin Novoa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Gambia Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Culture of Montenegro Aleksandar Bogdanovic, Minister of Culture of Mali Ramatoulaye Diallo, Minister of Culture of Algeria Meriem Merdaci, Head of Organization for Culture and Islamic Relations of Iran Abouzar Ebrahimi Torkaman, Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Zhamankulov, Minister of Information and Youth Affairs of Kuwait Mohammad Aljabri, Minister of Internal Affairs of Montenegro Mevludin Nuhodzic and Minister of Education of Myanmar Myo Thein Gyi are participating in the forum.