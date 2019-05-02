President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku

By Trend





President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending the opening ceremony of the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue under the motto "Building dialogue into action against discrimination, inequality and violent conflict” at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The head of state made a speech at the opening ceremony.

The forum is organized by the Azerbaijani government in partnership with UNESCO, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO), the Council of Europe, and the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO).

Participants in the event include high-ranking officials from more than 100 countries and 30 international organizations.







