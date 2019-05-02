President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by president of Euro-Asian Jewish Congress [UPDATE]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation of heads of the World Jewish Congress, Euro-Asian Jewish Congress and Baku Religious Community of European Jews.

The head of state said that the visit of the large delegation of the heads of the World and Euro-Asian Jewish congresses to Azerbaijan creates a good opportunity for discussing cooperation. Underlining that different nations, including Jews have lived in Azerbaijan like one family in the conditions of peace for centuries, President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan today is also known as a country where intercultural dialogue is successfully implemented. The head of state pointed out that Azerbaijan has made a great contribution to ensuring inter-civilizational ties on the international arena.

Members of the delegation, who addressed the meeting, said they are pleased to meet with President Ilham Aliyev. They stressed that the development processes in Azerbaijan made a deep impression on the members of the delegation.

The importance of the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue to be held in Baku was emphasized. It was noted that this event makes a great contribution to interethnic and intercultural dialogue.







