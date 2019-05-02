Azerbaijani weapons displayed at international exhibition in Turkey

By Trend





Azerbaijan is represented at the IDEF-2019 14th International Defense Industry Fair in Turkey, which was opened on April 30 with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry.

Over 500 official delegations and 1,061 companies from 53 countries are participating in the exhibition.

Deputy Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan Yahya Musayev also attended the opening of the exhibition.

On the first day of the exhibition, the visitors got acquainted with the pavillion of the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan, where sniper rifles, assault rifles, machine guns, grenade launchers, mortars, pyrotechnic equipment, optical systems, combat vehicles, drones, ammunition of various calibers and other military products were put on display.

The Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and representatives of other security agencies participating in the event visited the pavillion of the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan and got acquainted with the products demonstrated.

During the exhibition, meetings will be organized between Deputy Minister Yahya Musayev and official delegations of friendly and allied countries as well as with representatives of leading companies in this sector.

The exhibition will continue until May 3.








