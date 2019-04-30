TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Ilham Aliyev chairs Cabinet meeting on results of 1Q2019 & future tasks

30 April 2019 [12:16] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of the first quarter of 2019 and future tasks.

The head of state made an opening speech at the event.

Speakers at the meeting included Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Industrial Issues Natig Amirov, Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov, and Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Mandatory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then made a closing speech.











































URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/182030.html

