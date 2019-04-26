Role of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva in Azerbaijan's numerous sports victories is invaluable: deputy minister

By Trend





Organization of international competitions in all gymnastics disciplines has already become a tradition in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Ismayil Ismayilov said at the opening ceremony of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

The deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan, known as a high-level organizer of sports events on the international arena, hosts another sport event commencing today.

"Although our country gained its independence not so long ago, Azerbaijan has been able to prove itself as a developing, dynamic, modern country in the world within this short period of time. Thanks to the care of the government, rapidly progressing from the economic point of view, the Azerbaijani sports also achieved the high development level. As a result of the deliberate, purposeful state policy implemented in this field under the leadership of the Head of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the President of the National Olympic Committee Mr. Ilham Aliyev, our country has turned into one of the well-known sport countries of Europe and the world. The development of sports in our country has a constant nature," the deputy minister said.

Ismayilov noted that the organization of international events of different levels in our country and the great successes achieved by our athletes at the most prestigious competitions for recent years definitely prove it.

"Namely for this reason, international organizations entrust the hosting of large-scale events to Azerbaijan without any hesitation. One of the greatest and most beautiful sports centres in Azerbaijan - National Gymnastics Arena opens its doors to rhythmic gymnastics professionals and fans once again," the deputy minister stressed.

During his speech, the deputy minister noted that First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, actively carrying out works in the fields of science, education, health, is also an author of the numerous successes in terms of care shown to sports.

"After her election as a President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in October of 2002, the foundation for the successful development of this sports discipline was laid. As a result of the purposeful and efficient activity, the country's gymnastics has entered the new stage of development. Thanks to the persistent leadership of Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, the attitude towards the Azerbaijani gymnastics significantly changed both inside and outside of the country," Ismayilov said.

Generally, Baku has hosted many international gymnastics events over the past 16 years, the deputy minister noted.

"The organization of international competitions in all gymnastics disciplines has already become a tradition in our country. High-level organization of international events based on rich experience, certainly gives a great impetus to the development of gymnastics, including rhythmic gymnastics in the country by increasing the number of gymnastics fans year by year. Smoothly proceeding with its further development, the spectators gathered in this Arena for another World Cup will witness the intense contest that reflects elegance and determination of the famous rhythmic gymnasts," he added.

The deputy minister also stressed that the participation of more than 200 athletes from 39 countries promises to have strong and interesting contest for the medals.

"Taking an opportunity, I would like to express my deep gratitude to the Head of State Mr. Ilham Aliyev and the country’s Vice-PresidentMrs. Mehriban Aliyeva for the constant attention and care shown to the sports in the country. I am also very grateful to the leadership of the International Gymnastics Federation for entrusting us to organize such a prestigious competition in our country. I wish all the participants to take this opportunity, compete with dignity and win a victory!," he concluded.